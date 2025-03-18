Overview: -Carole Hawke-Diop takes pride in community projects in Brightmoor.

-She's driven to write in order to share positive stories about Detroit.

-She tells Planet Detroit she experienced what her pastor said: "Detroit is better from the inside out than the outside in."

This story is published as part of Planet Detroit’s 2025 Spring Neighborhood Reporting Lab, supported by The Kresge Foundation, to train community-based writers in profile writing. This year’s participants will focus on highlighting grassroots leaders driving positive change in Metro Detroit.

Carole Hawke-Diop is proudly centered in all things community. She displays a passion for her place of residence: Detroit’s Brightmoor neighborhood.

Hawke-Diop has been a history teacher at Robichaud High School in Dearborn Heights for nearly two decades. She presently teaches English as a second language to immigrant and refugee students as the student population has become increasingly diverse.

Hawke-Diop’s contributions to Brightmoor include being a community agriculturist. Her faith and commitment to building bridges and nurturing neighborly relationships is a testament to the possibility of rebuilding a city one house, one block, and one community project at a time. She spoke about her accomplishments with Planet Detroit.

Carole, can you share a little bit about yourself and your family?

I am originally from Ohio and have been a Detroit resident for about 20 years in the Brightmoor community. I am thankful for the community that I live in because it provided neighbors and trusted friends who supported me as I raised three children as a single mother. My five grandchildren also live in a nearby northwest Detroit community.

The Brightmoor area is usually known for having many economic and safety issues. What made you choose to reside in the area?

I was at a place in my life where I needed to be around neighbors and community who were actively involved in the area and on the block. There were several other families, and we began to work together on a lot of neighborhood projects.

Those projects included agricultural experiences through teaching the youth how to care for a community garden and provided them with opportunities to sell their products at a neighborhood farmer’s market during the summer. Volunteerism was strong and community involvement was thriving.

Carole, you spoke of the various neighborhood projects that you enjoyed. Can you share which one you are most proud of and why?

For a number of years, from 2008 to 2015, two moms and myself had a set of vacant lots which we turned into a youth garden. Brightmoor has a lot of vacant land and we utilized this program to teach neighborhood elementary and middle school children to care for the garden.

The kids worked a couple of days per week depending upon the season and their school schedules. They learned how to grow and sell their own produce. They sold their harvested goods at the Bushnell Congregational Church on Southfield Road. The children were able to explain to the purchasers what they were buying and how it had been grown. The community response toward the children was very positive and the children saw the connection between hard work and collecting earnings. This experience forged friendships that were positive, meaningful, and impactful.

What inspired you to become a neighborhood reporter?

I am inspired to write mostly because I consume a lot of news and I would like to shape the narrative of what is shared. There are many positive things happening in Detroit and there are people who are doing great work that is worth spotlighting. This kind of reporting fits my personality and covers issues that I am passionate about: youth, immigration issues, refugees, and anyone who is a part of an underserved community. I like to cover positive stories that reflect people working together.

Who did you select to profile and why?

I selected Brittney Rooney because of her work in the Brightmoor area training and mentoring female farmers. She has done great, pioneering work in our community that started mostly through volunteer opportunities. Brittney’s extensive work has opened the door for women to produce real income for their families. It also provides much needed fresh food for the residents.

How do you see yourself being involved in the future revitalization of the Brightmoor community?

I am starting to see more immigrant communities in the area and I recently got married to a man from Senegal. Because of the flow of immigrants into the community I have an interest in branching out into more work with the refugee students in the school. There are also Africans, Spanish speaking people, and others from the Caribbean, and I am very interested in seeing the impact on the neighborhood level. It is good to see people buying and fixing up their own homes; it is really positive for the neighborhood.

Is there anything else that you would like to share?

My pastor would always say that “Detroit is better from the inside out than the outside in.”

I have truly experienced that and I have found it to be a wonderful place to raise my kids. I am very delighted to have my grandkids grow up there because of how we support one another.

