Michigan regulators approve $153.8 million Consumers Energy rate hike
To cut Black infant mortality, Henry Ford program supports Black moms
The odds are against Black babies who die at three times the rate of white babies in Michigan. This maternal care program aims to change that.
Eastside Detroit nonprofit embraces affordable EV rentals
Detroit’s Eastside Community Network is pioneering an affordable EV carsharing program, empowering residents with sustainable transportation options in underserved neighborhoods.
Residents tackle flooding and climate with Detroit River watershed management plan
The plan aims to create a ‘recipe book’ for actions that community members can use to improve the Detroit River watershed.
Wayne County ‘trying to show up’ for public health through air quality data
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed hopes air quality data will have implications for future enforcement and legislation.
Michigan Black moms at center of ‘Momnibus’ healthcare reform effort
A community-driven legislative package aims to uplift Black maternal healthcare, proposing systemic changes to address racial disparities impacting Black mothers and babies.
Who are today’s climate activists? Dispelling 3 big myths for Earth Month
It’s easy to get caught up in the myths about climate activism, particularly in today’s polarized political environment. So, let’s take a moment to explore the truth about three of…